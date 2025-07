Bala Amarasekaran, une vie au chevet des chimpanzés de Sierra Leone

(FILES) Founder and director Bala Amarasekaran greets a chimpanzee inside his enclosure at the Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary in Freetown, on April 24, 2025. The chimps are not just Amarasekaran's calling but also his family: Since 1995 he has fought for them, nurtured them and preserved their oasis against an onslaught of dangers. In the face of armed rebel attacks during the country's civil war, mass deforestation and even the Ebola epidemic, he has ensured the chimps' safety. Tacugama Sanctuary has become the country's leading ecotourism destination over the decades and a model for environmental conservation in West Africa.