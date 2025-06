Côte d'Ivoire: quelle stratégie pour l'opposition à la présidentielle?

A supporter of the Coalition for a Peaceful Alternation holds a placard next to a political banner depicting the president of the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast (PDCI) Tidjane Thiam during their first meeting in Abidjan on May 31, 2025, ahead of the presidential election on October 25, 2025. A large opposition coalition in Ivory Coast on Monday reiterated a call for "dialogue" with the authorities to allow several excluded candidates in this year's elections to stand. They are calling for a revision of the electoral register before October to allow the barred candidates to be registered and for a reform of the independent electoral commission. Four prominent opposition figures have been removed from the electoral register, ruling them out from running in the October 25 presidential ballot.