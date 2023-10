Niger: le régime envisage de "futures relations avec la France"

Le général nigérien Abdourahamane Tiani fait une déclaration à la télévision nationale nigérienne, le 19 août 2023. Image tirée d'une vidéo obtenue par l'AFP de l'ORTN-Télé Sahel obtained by AFP from ORTN - Télé Sahel on August 19, 2023 shows Niger's new military ruler General Abdourahamane Tiani, reading a statement on national television. Niger's new military ruler said on August 19, 2023 a transition of power would not go beyond three years, and warned that any attack on the country would not be easy for those involved. "Our ambition is not to confiscate power," General Abdourahamane Tiani said in a televised address, adding that an attack on Niger would not be "a walk in the park". His warning came as a delegation from West African bloc ECOWAS arrived in the country for a final diplomatic push before deciding on whether to take military action.