Dans les villages de Grèce, l'été rime avec danses collectives au bout de la nuit

Locaux et vacanciers dansent un "panigiri", une tradition en Grèce, au village du Prophète Elie, sur l'île d'Ikaria, le 20 juillet 2025 "panigiri" in the village of Profitis Ilias on the Greek Aegean island of Ikaria, on July 20, 2025. The "panigiri" are patron saint festivals that mark the summer in all the villages of the Greek islands and on the mainland, deeply rooted in Greek culture. Celebrations and dances often continue until dawn, attracting large crowds and many tourists. Each "panigiri" is associated with the feast day of a local patron saint, such as the Prophet Elijah on July 20 and Saint John on August 28. Its origins date back to 1821.