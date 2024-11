La basilique Saint-Pierre de Rome mise à nu par l'IA

Videos on the construction of St Peter's basilica are shown on a giant screen during the press preview of "St. Peter's Basilica AI-Enhanced experience" at The Vatican on November 9, 2024. The Vatican, in partnership with Microsoft, unveiled today La Basilica di San Pietro, an initiative that merges AI technology with the spiritual and cultural history of St. Peter’s Basilica. The project features two AI-enabled immersive exhibitions and an interactive website, providing global access to the iconic religious landmarks.