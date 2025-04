Leica rayonne après un siècle d'excellence photographique

La photographe allemande Franziska Stuenkel tient un appareil photo Leica M11 lors d'une interview avec l'AFP à Francfort, dans l'ouest de l'Allemagne, le 28 mars 2025 Born in Wetzlar, in central Germany, the brand with the red dot still fascinates and asserts its niche position in a market dominated by Japanese giants such as Sony, Canon and Nikon. Although the Leica optics and microscope manufacturing company was founded in 1869 by entrepreneur Ernst Leitz, it was in 1925 that it presented its first 35mm camera model, which laid the foundations for modern photography.