Les principales nominations pour les Grammy Awards 2025

Trophées des Grammy en 2018 à New York

Voici les nominations dans les principales catégories pour les 67e Grammy Awards, les récompenses de l'industrie musicale américaine qui seront décernées le 2 février à Los Angeles.

La chanteuse Beyoncé sera la grande favorite avec des nominations dans onze catégories pour son album "Cowboy Carter":

Album de l'année

"New Blue Sun" – André 3000

"Cowboy Carter"– Beyoncé

"Short n' Sweet" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Brat" – Charli XCX

"Djesse Vol. 4" – Jacob Collier

"Hit Me Hard and Soft"– Billie Eilish

"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" – Chappell Roan

"The Tortured Poets Department" – Taylor Swift

Enregistrement de l'année, récompensant la performance globale d'un titre

"Now And Then" - The Beatles

"Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyoncé

"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter

"360" – Charli XCX

"Birds of a Feather" – Billie Eilish

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar

"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan

"Fortnight" – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Chanson de l'année, récomponsant les auteurs et compositeurs

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Shaboozey, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams auteurs(Shaboozey)

"Birds of a Feather" – Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, auteurs (Billie Eilish)

"Die With a Smile" – Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt auteurs (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

"Fortnight" – Jack Antonoff, Post Malone & Taylor Swift auteurs (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)

"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, auteurs (Chappell Roan)

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar, auteur (Kendrick Lamar)

"Please Please Please" – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, auteurs (Sabrina Carpenter)

"Texas Hold 'Em" – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bulow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, auteurs (Beyoncé)

Révélation de l'année

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Meilleure prestation pop solo

"Bodyguard" - Beyoncé

"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Apple" - Charli XCX

"Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish

"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan

Meilleur album vocal pop

"Short n' Sweet" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Hit Me Hard and Soft" - Billie Eilish

"Eternal Sunshine" - Ariana Grande

"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" - Chappell Roan

"The Tortured Poets Department" - Taylor Swift

Meilleur clip

"Tailor Swif" - A$AP Rocky

"360" - Charli XCX

"Houdini" - Eminem

"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Meilleur album de rap

"Might Delete Later" - J. Cole

"The Auditorium, Vol. 1" - Common and Pete Rock

"Alligator Bites Never Heal" - Doechii

"The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)" - Eminem

"We Don't Trust You" - Future and Metro Boomin

Meilleur album de rock

"Happiness Bastards" - The Black Crowes

"Romance" - Fontaines DC

"Saviors" - Green Day

"Tangk" - Idles

"Dark Matter" - Pearl Jam

"Hackney Diamonds" - The Rolling Stones

"No Name" - Jack White

Meilleur album de country

"Cowboy Carter" – Beyoncé

"F-1 Trillion" – Post Malone

"Deeper Well" – Kacey Musgraves

"Higher" – Chris Stapleton

"Whirlwind" – Lainey Wilson

Meilleure prestation de country solo

"16 Carriages" - Beyoncé

"I Am Not Okay" - Jelly Roll

"The Architect" - Kacey Musgraves

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey

"It Takes a Woman" - Chris Stapleton

Meilleur album de musique du monde

"Alkebulan II" - Matt B featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

"Paisajes" - Ciro Hurtado

"Heis" - Rema

"Historias de un Flamenco" - Antonio Rey

"Born in the Wild" - Tems

Les artistes avec le plus de nominations

Beyoncé (11)

Charli XCX (7)

Billie Eilish (7)

Kendrick Lamar (7)

Post Malone (7)

Sabrina Carpenter (6)

Chappell Roan (6)

Taylor Swift (6)