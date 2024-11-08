Les principales nominations pour les Grammy Awards 2025

Trophées des Grammy en 2018 à New York
Voici les nominations dans les principales catégories pour les 67e Grammy Awards, les récompenses de l'industrie musicale américaine qui seront décernées le 2 février à Los Angeles.
La chanteuse Beyoncé sera la grande favorite avec des nominations dans onze catégories pour son album "Cowboy Carter":
"New Blue Sun" – André 3000
"Cowboy Carter"– Beyoncé
"Short n' Sweet" – Sabrina Carpenter
"Brat" – Charli XCX
"Djesse Vol. 4" – Jacob Collier
"Hit Me Hard and Soft"– Billie Eilish
"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" – Chappell Roan
"The Tortured Poets Department" – Taylor Swift
"Now And Then" - The Beatles
"Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyoncé
"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter
"360" – Charli XCX
"Birds of a Feather" – Billie Eilish
"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar
"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan
"Fortnight" – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Shaboozey, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams auteurs(Shaboozey)
"Birds of a Feather" – Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, auteurs (Billie Eilish)
"Die With a Smile" – Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt auteurs (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)
"Fortnight" – Jack Antonoff, Post Malone & Taylor Swift auteurs (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)
"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, auteurs (Chappell Roan)
"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar, auteur (Kendrick Lamar)
"Please Please Please" – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, auteurs (Sabrina Carpenter)
"Texas Hold 'Em" – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bulow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, auteurs (Beyoncé)
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
"Bodyguard" - Beyoncé
"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter
"Apple" - Charli XCX
"Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish
"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan
"Short n' Sweet" - Sabrina Carpenter
"Hit Me Hard and Soft" - Billie Eilish
"Eternal Sunshine" - Ariana Grande
"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" - Chappell Roan
"The Tortured Poets Department" - Taylor Swift
"Tailor Swif" - A$AP Rocky
"360" - Charli XCX
"Houdini" - Eminem
"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar
"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
"Might Delete Later" - J. Cole
"The Auditorium, Vol. 1" - Common and Pete Rock
"Alligator Bites Never Heal" - Doechii
"The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)" - Eminem
"We Don't Trust You" - Future and Metro Boomin
"Happiness Bastards" - The Black Crowes
"Romance" - Fontaines DC
"Saviors" - Green Day
"Tangk" - Idles
"Dark Matter" - Pearl Jam
"Hackney Diamonds" - The Rolling Stones
"No Name" - Jack White
"Cowboy Carter" – Beyoncé
"F-1 Trillion" – Post Malone
"Deeper Well" – Kacey Musgraves
"Higher" – Chris Stapleton
"Whirlwind" – Lainey Wilson
"16 Carriages" - Beyoncé
"I Am Not Okay" - Jelly Roll
"The Architect" - Kacey Musgraves
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey
"It Takes a Woman" - Chris Stapleton
"Alkebulan II" - Matt B featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
"Paisajes" - Ciro Hurtado
"Heis" - Rema
"Historias de un Flamenco" - Antonio Rey
"Born in the Wild" - Tems
Beyoncé (11)
Charli XCX (7)
Billie Eilish (7)
Kendrick Lamar (7)
Post Malone (7)
Sabrina Carpenter (6)
Chappell Roan (6)
Taylor Swift (6)