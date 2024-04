Les trésors du Templo Mayor de Mexico exposés pour la première fois à Paris

This photograph taken on March 29, 2024 shows statues displayed as part of the "Mexica: Offerings and Gods at the Templo Mayor" exhibition at the Quay Branly-Jacques Chirac Museum in Paris. More than 500 objects, including some 200 offerings found in the ruins of the great Mexica Templo Mayor, will be exhibited from April 3 to September 8, 2024, at the Quai Branly anthropological museum in Paris.