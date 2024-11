"Rust", film marqué par un drame avec Alec Baldwin, en première mondiale en Pologne

Spectators queue for the first screening of the movie "Rust" at the Camerimage film festival in Torun, Poland, on November 20, 2024. The Western "Rust" will get its world premiere on November 20, 2024 at the Polish film festival, three years on from a shock on-set shooting that killed the cinematographer. Hollywood A-lister Alec Baldwin was accused of violating basic gun safety rules in the 2021 death of Halyna Hutchins, but his involuntary manslaughter trial was dismissed over withheld evidence earlier this year. Director Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting, will introduce the movie at the Camerimage film festival -- known for celebrating cinematography -- in Torun, northern Poland.