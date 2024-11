Agriculteurs: depuis son fief agenais, la Coordination rurale repart en campagne

Farmers used a truck to dump used materials during a farmers protest in front of the prefecture in Agen on November 19, 2024 as part of a nationwide movement against the EU-Mercosur agreement. Farmers complain about excessive bureaucracy and low incomes, but they're also fed up with poor harvests and losses from emerging animal diseases. Farmers also protest against the free-trade agreement between the European Union and the Latin American countries of Mercosur, with Paris leading resistance against ratification of the deal that would create the world's largest free trade zone.