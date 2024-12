Elon Musk, plus grand donateur politique de l'histoire récente américaine

Elon Musk, PDG de Tesla et SpaceX, lors d'un rassemblement en faveur de l'ancien président américain et candidat républicain à la présidence Donald Trump au Madison Square Garden à New York, le 27 octobre 2024 Donald Trump announced Nvember 12, 2024 that the world's richest man, Elon Musk, will lead a new US government efficiency group tasked with cutting federal waste, as the Republican president-elect added a series of seasoned figures and hardliners to his incoming administration. Musk became a key ally to Trump during his campaign, reportedly spending over $100 million to help the Republican win and repeatedly boosting Trump's candidacy on X, the platform he owns.