Noces glamour dans le luxe milanais entre Prada et Versace

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on April 10, 2025 shows a file picture of a logo outside the fashion house and luxury goods Versace shop on the Avenue Montaigne in Paris. And a file picture taken on December 19, 2017 of the logo outside the fashion house and luxury goods Prada in Paris. Italian fashion house Prada announced on April 10, 2025 that it had reached a deal with US group Capri Holdings to buy Versace for 1.25 billion euros ($1.39 billion).