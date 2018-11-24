Poignée de mains entre le président de la Commission européenne Jean-Claude Juncker (d) et la Première ministre britannique Theresa May, au siège de l'Union européenne à Bruxelles
- Accord -
EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (R) shakes hands with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May as she arrives for Brexit talks at EU Headquarters in Brussels on November 24, 2018.Britain's Prime Minister on November 24 will meet the EU Commission president, head of the bloc's executive, and the EU Council president, whose institution represents the member states. European diplomats told AFP no more substantive negotiations are planned for this weekend and it was hoped the summit on November 25 would simply see leaders sign off on the fruit of 17 months of dialogue.
afp.com - EMMANUEL DUNAND