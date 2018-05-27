- Acrobate

CÃ©lÃ©brations du 100e anniversaire du service des gardes-frontiÃ¨res du Belarus, Ã Minsk
A servicewoman demonstrates her dog's skills during a show devoted to the 100th anniversary of the Belarussian Border Guard Service in Minsk, on May 27, 2018.Belarussian Border Guard Service is the follower of the Soviet Border Guard Troops which were established on May 28, 1918 by a decree of Vladimir Lenin and has been under the subordination of KGB during the Soviet period.
afp.com - Sergei GAPON