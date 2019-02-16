Info

- Adieux -

A large number of mourners gather on the bank of the Ganges river to attend the funeral procession for Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper Mahesh Kumar Meena Meena at Meja village, some 60 kms from Allahabad on February 16, 2019, following an attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir. Thousands of mourners across several Indian cities on February 16 attended funerals of soldiers killed in a deadly suicide bombing in Indian-administered Kashmir as a round-the-clock curfew remains in force in a part of the restive region.
16 fév 2019
Des milliers de personnes assistent sur les rives du Gange aux funérailles d'une victime de l'attentat meurtrier contre des paramilitaires au Cachemire indien jeudi

Mise à jour 16.02.2019 à 19:00