Affûtage de couteau dans une échoppe de Lahore, au Pakistan
A Pakistani vendor sharpens a knife mounted on chains used in the ritual self flagellation by Shiite Muslims during the Ashura mourning rituals at a shop in Lahore on September 18, 2018.Pakistani Shiite Muslims will hold Ashura processions on September 21 for the mourning of Muharram rituals to mark the seven-century martyrdom of Prophet Mohammad's grandson Imam Hussein who was killed in battle in Karbala in Iraq 680 AD.
afp.com - ARIF ALI