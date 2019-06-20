Des manifestants exhibent devant le Capitole à Washington des pancartes où sont représentés le quelque 11.400 morts par arme à feu ces dernières années aux États-Unis
- Armes à feu -
Des manifestants exhibent devant le Capitole à Washington des pancartes où sont représentés le quelque 11.400 morts par arme à feu ces dernières années aux Etats-Unis representing the number of the people who have died due to gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 20, 2019, during an event with gun violence prevention advocates. The group was"remembering the estimated 11,400 people who have died since the US House of Representatives passed bipartisan universal background checks legislation 114 days ago" and urged Senate Majority Leader McConnell to bring the legislation up for a vote.
afp.com - Jim WATSON