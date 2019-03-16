Le restaurant huppé Le Fouquet's caillassé et partiellement incendié lors de la 18e manifestation des "gilets jaunes" à Paris
- Au feu ! -
People stand outside the restaurant "Le Fouquet's" set on fire during clashes with riot police forces on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on March 16, 2019, during the 18th consecutive Saturday of demonstrations called by the 'Yellow Vest' (gilets jaunes) movement.Demonstrators hit French city streets again on March 16, for a 18th consecutive week of nationwide protest against the French President's policies and his top-down style of governing, high cost of living, government tax reforms and for more "social and economic justice."
afp.com - Zakaria ABDELKAFI