Des gauchos montent à cheval lors du 83e festival de la tradition à San Antonio de Areco, en Argentine, le 12 novembre 2022
- Au galop -
Gauchos ride their horses during the 83rd Tradition Festival in San Antonio de Areco, Argentina, on November 12, 2022.The celebration aims to preserve gaucho traditions. A gaucho is described as a country man, nomadic horseman and cowboy of the Argentine pampas. Is recognized for his skill in mastering the horse, raising and hunting wild cattle, in addition to his technique for the preservation and zason of one of the best meats in the world.
afp.com - Luis ROBAYO