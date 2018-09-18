Info

- Bang ! -

A man packs marijuana in a pipe outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on September 18, 2018, as South Africa&#039;s top court is ruling over a law banning cannabis use.Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, delivering the Johannesburg-based Constitutional Court&#039;s unanimous verdict, said the law banning marijuana use in private by adults &quot;is unconstitutional and therefore invalid&quot;.
A man packs marijuana in a pipe outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on September 18, 2018, as South Africa's top court is ruling over a law banning cannabis use.Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, delivering the Johannesburg-based Constitutional Court's unanimous verdict, said the law banning marijuana use in private by adults "is unconstitutional and therefore invalid".
afp.com - WIKUS DE WET
18 sep 2018
Mise à jour 18.09.2018 à 16:00
Par WIKUS DE WET
AFP
© 2018 AFP
dans

Des hommes remplissent une pipe de marijuana devant la Cour constitutionnelle à Johannesbourg qui a autorisé l'usage récréatif privé de cette drogue

Par WIKUS DE WET
AFP
© 2018 AFP
Mise à jour 18.09.2018 à 16:00