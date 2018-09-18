Des hommes remplissent une pipe de marijuana devant la Cour constitutionnelle à Johannesbourg qui a autorisé l'usage récréatif privé de cette drogue
A man packs marijuana in a pipe outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on September 18, 2018, as South Africa's top court is ruling over a law banning cannabis use.Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, delivering the Johannesburg-based Constitutional Court's unanimous verdict, said the law banning marijuana use in private by adults "is unconstitutional and therefore invalid".
afp.com - WIKUS DE WET