Un manifestant brandit un drapeau américain sur lequel sont inscrits les noms de personnes tuées par la police, à Chicago
- Bavures -
A demonstrator holds an American flag with the names of victims who were fatally wounded by police officers during a protest outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Building for the first day of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke murder trial on Monday, September 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Van Dyke faces murder charges for shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times in an October 2014 confrontation. The incident, captured on police dash-cam video, has upended the city's politics with fears of violence if the officer is acquitted.
afp.com - JOSHUA LOTT