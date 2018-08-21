Un rhinocéros, un chevreuil et un corbeau dans un parc zoologique de Guwahati, en Inde
- Bonne entente -
A young Indian hog deer calf stands next to a one-horn rhinoceros as a crow flies next to them at an enclosure at the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati on August 21, 2018. 12 animals including eight jackals at Assam State Zoo have died in recent days following a canine distemper outbreak, and authorities have implemented vaccination and isolation processes in an effort to limit the virus from spreading to other animals.
afp.com - Biju BORO