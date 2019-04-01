- Boycottage

Info

This picture taken on on April 1, 2019 shows the Brunei-owned hotel &quot;Plaza Athena&quot; in Paris. British pop legend Elton John has joined US actor George Clooney in calling for a boycott of nine Brunei-owned hotels over the sultanate&#039;s new death-penalty laws for gay sex and adultery.
Le "Plaza Athénée", à Paris, un des neuf grands hôtels détenus par le sultanat de Bruneï, que des célébrités du spectacle appellent à boycotter pour protester contre l'instauration de la peine de mort pour les homosexuels et les couples adultères

