Le "Plaza Athénée", à Paris, un des neuf grands hôtels détenus par le sultanat de Bruneï, que des célébrités du spectacle appellent à boycotter pour protester contre l'instauration de la peine de mort pour les homosexuels et les couples adultères
- Boycottage -
This picture taken on on April 1, 2019 shows the Brunei-owned hotel "Plaza Athena" in Paris. British pop legend Elton John has joined US actor George Clooney in calling for a boycott of nine Brunei-owned hotels over the sultanate's new death-penalty laws for gay sex and adultery.
afp.com - PHILIPPE LOPEZ