Une tempête a fait au moins 27 morts et plus de 600 blessés dans le sud du Népal, en plus de dégâts matériels
- Catastrophe -
A Nepali woman and her child react next to their damaged house at Bhaluhi Bharbaliya village in Nepal's southern Bara district near Birgunj on April 1, 2019, the morning after a rare spring storm.A freak storm tore down houses and overturned cars and trucks as it swept across southern Nepal killing at least 27 people and leaving more than 600 injured, officials said on April 1 as a major rescue operation gathered pace.
afp.com - PRAKASH MATHEMA