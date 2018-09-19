Info

Former Elysee senior security officer Alexandre Benalla (L) arrives to speak to the senatorial commission in Paris on September 19, 2018.Benalla, who was videotaped beating up a protester, will is appearing before a Senate commission examining the resulting political scandal. The commission wants to understand the nature of Benalla’s job at the presidential Elysee Palace, which gave him perks and let him carry a gun, as well as uncover eventual malfunctions in the office of top aides and the security details protecting the president.
L'ancien conseiller du président Emmanuel Macron, Alexandre Benalla (g), à son arrivée au Sénat pour y être entendu par une commission d'enquête

