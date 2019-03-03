Un rhinocéros dans un feu de brousse dans le parc animalier de Pobitora, en Inde
An Indian rhinoceros, also called the greater one-horned rhinoceros, walks through a wildfire in a field at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district, some 45 kms from Guwahati in the Assam state on March 3, 2019.World Wildlife Day is observed on March 3, the signature day of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), to raise awareness of the world's wild animals and plants.
afp.com - Biju BORO