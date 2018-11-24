Des feux et du matériel urbain vandalisé sur les Champs Elysées, à Paris, au cours de la manifestation des "gilets jaunes"
- Champs de ruines -
Material burns during a protest against rising oil prices and living costs by Yellow vests (Gilets jaunes) near the Arc of Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, on November 24, 2018. Police fired tear gas and water cannon on November 24 in central Paris against "yellow vest" protesters demanding French President Emmanuel Macron roll back tax hikes on motor fuel.
afp.com - FRANCOIS GUILLOT