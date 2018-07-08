Des frappes aériennes des forces armées syriennes ont visé des cibles rebelles autour de Daraa, à proximité de la frontière avec la Jordanie
- Combats -
Smoke rises above rebel-held areas of the city of Daraa during reported airstrikes by Syrian regime forces on July 8, 2018.Syrian army soldiers burned a rebel flag Saturday after they and Russian military police took over the crucial Nassib post on the border with Jordan. After launching a devastating offensive in Syria's southern region of Daraa on June 19, the forces of Damascus and Moscow were finally in charge of one of their main strategic targets -- the frontier crossing with Jordan.
