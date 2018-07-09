Info

- Congrès -

Police officers of the bomb disposal unit check the congress hemicycle room ahead of a special congress gathering both houses of parliament (National Assembly and Senate) in the Palace of Versailles, outside Paris, on July 9, 2018.The French President will gather both houses of parliament at the opulent Versailles Palace on July 9 for what has become an annual address on his plans for overhauling wide swathes of French society and institutions.
Police officers of the bomb disposal unit check the congress hemicycle room ahead of a special congress gathering both houses of parliament (National Assembly and Senate) in the Palace of Versailles, outside Paris, on July 9, 2018.The French President will gather both houses of parliament at the opulent Versailles Palace on July 9 for what has become an annual address on his plans for overhauling wide swathes of French society and institutions.
afp.com - LUDOVIC MARIN
09 juil 2018
Mise à jour 09.07.2018 à 14:00
Par LUDOVIC MARIN
AFP
© 2018 AFP
dans

La salle du château de Versailles où est convoqué le Congrès devant lequel doit s'exprimer le président Emmanuel Macron

Par LUDOVIC MARIN
AFP
© 2018 AFP
Mise à jour 09.07.2018 à 14:00