Un homme opposé au sommet inter coréen brandit une pancarte indiquant "Ça profite à Kim Jong Un", dirigeant de la Corée du Nord
Anti-North Korean activists attend a protest against the inter-Korean summit, in Seoul on September 18, 2018.South Korea's president and the North's leader Kim Jong Un drove together through the streets of Pyongyang past thousands of cheering citizens before opening a summit where Moon Jae-in will seek to reboot stalled denuclearisation talks between his hosts and the United States.
