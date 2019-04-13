Lors du 22e samedi de mobilisation des "gilets jaunes", à Paris
- Croix -
A demonstrator holds a cross bearing the reading "Oil always more expensive. Rather die than living on the knees" on April 13, 2019 in Paris, during a demonstration by the 'Yellow Vests' (gilets jaunes) movement on the 22nd consecutive Saturday.The yellow vest protests against social inequality have proved the biggest challenge to French President since he came to power, taking much of the momentum out of his reformist agenda.
afp.com - Thomas SAMSON