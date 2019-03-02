Info

- Décollage -

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company&#039;s Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard takes off during the Demo-1 mission, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 2, 2019. SpaceX&#039;s new Crew Dragon astronaut capsule was on its way to the International Space Station Saturday, March 2, 2019, after it successfully launched from Florida on board a Falcon 9 rocket. With only a dummy named Ripley on board, the launch was a dress rehearsal for the first manned test flight -- scheduled for later this year with two NASA astronauts.
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard takes off during the Demo-1 mission, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 2, 2019. SpaceX's new Crew Dragon astronaut capsule was on its way to the International Space Station Saturday, March 2, 2019, after it successfully launched from Florida on board a Falcon 9 rocket. With only a dummy named Ripley on board, the launch was a dress rehearsal for the first manned test flight -- scheduled for later this year with two NASA astronauts.
afp.com - Jim WATSON
02 mar 2019
Mise à jour 02.03.2019 à 16:00
Par Jim WATSON
AFP
© 2019 AFP

SpaceX a lancé sa nouvelle capsule Crew Dragon dans l'espace, depuis le pas de tir de Cap Canaveral, en Floride

Par Jim WATSON
AFP
© 2019 AFP
Mise à jour 02.03.2019 à 16:00