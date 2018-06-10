Une pancarte "Ortega assassin, dehors" et un drapeau du Nicaragua brandis durant une manifestation contre le président nicaraguayen, Daniel Ortega, à Madrid
- Dehors -
A placard reading "Ortega murderer, out" is pictured during a demonstration to protest against the political situation in Nicaragua at the Colon square in Madrid on June 10, 2018. The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (CENIDH) has raised to 137 the death toll in the Central American country, where demonstrations demanding President Daniel Ortega's ouster have raged since April 18.
afp.com - OSCAR DEL POZO