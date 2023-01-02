Le corps de Benoît XVI, mort samedi à 95 ans, exposé sous les ors de la basilique Saint-Pierre de Rome, où les fidèles pourront lui rendre un dernier hommage avant ses funérailles jeudi
- Dernier Hommage -
This photograph shows the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (R) laying in state at the St. Peter's basilica in the Vatican, on January 2, 2023.Benedict, a conservative intellectual who in 2013 became the first pontiff in six centuries to resign, died on December 31, 2022, at the age of 95. Thousands of Catholics began paying their respects on January 2, 2023 to former pope Benedict XVI at St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, at the start of three days of lying-in-state before his funeral.
afp.com - Tiziana FABI