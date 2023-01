DIRECT - Ukraine : série de démissions en Ukraine après un scandale de corruption

Russian shelling of Chasiv Yar kills 1, wounds 2.



Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported late on Jan. 23 that Russian shelling killed one person and injured two others in Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut in Donestk Oblast.



