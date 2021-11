Direct : un échec de la COP26 déclencherait une colère «incontrôlable» selon Boris Johnson

The sirens are sounding.



Our planet is telling us something - and so are people everywhere.



We must listen — we must act — and we must choose wisely.



Choose ambition.



Choose solidarity.



Choose to safeguard our future and save humanity.#COP26 pic.twitter.com/XHXpTd1p3H

— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 1, 2021