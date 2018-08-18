- Elections

Des partisans de l'opposant malien Soumaila Cissé contestent la victoire à la présidentielle du président sortant Ibrahim Boubacar Keita
A supporter of Malian opposition leader Soumaila Cisse holds a sign reading "Respect Malian Vote" as he takes part in a rally to contest the results of presidential runoff vote on August 18, 2018, in Bamako. More than a thousand supporters of Malian opposition leader Soumaila Cisse gathered in the capital Bamako on Saturday after he lost a presidential run-off to President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita amid accusations of fraud.
afp.com - Michele CATTANI