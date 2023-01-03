La chanteuse française Eli Jadelot, qui s'essaie cette année pour la première fois sur la scène du métro parisien, chante sur les marches du Sacré-Coeur à Paris
- En chantant -
The French artist, 39, plays guitar and sings in a wedding dress in the streets of Paris, usually near the Sacré Coeur basically in Paris' Montmartre neighbourhood. This year, for the first time, Eli has been authorized to perform in the Paris metro after successfully completing the "Musiciens du metro" (musicians of the Metro) audition. Every six months, a casting audition is held to grant accreditation to 300 artists to perform in the Paris subway, known locally as the "metro". Eli Jadelot, performs in a wedding dress in front of the Sacre Coeur in Paris on October 19, 2022.
afp.com - JOEL SAGET