Mobilisation devant l'ambassade Russe à Kiev pour demander la libération du réalisateur ukrainien Oleg Sentsov détenu en Russie, en grève de la faim depuis 100 jours
- En danger -
People hold placards reading "Free Sentsov" with an appeal to free Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov during a rally in front of Russia embassy in Ukrainian capital of Kiev on August 21, 2018. The 42-year-old Kremlin opponent convicted on terrorism charges has been on hunger strike in the far northern prison one hundreed days, demanding the release of all Ukrainian political prisoners. Hunger striking Ukrainian film-maker Oleg Sentsov "wants and hopes to live" but will not stop his protest despite deteriorating health, a rights campaigner who visited him in the Russian Arctic prison where he is held said on August 15, 2018.
afp.com - Genya SAVILOV