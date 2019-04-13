Deux squelettes de dinosaures, un Hypacrosaure à crête et son petit, visibles avant leur mise aux enchères à 900.000 euros par Drouot, à Paris
- Enchères -
A picture taken on April 13, 2019 shows the skeletons of two Jurassic age (72-70 million years) dinosaurs, a Crested Hypacrosa and its cub at the Drouot auction house in Paris before going under the hammer on April 16, 2019.Four upper Jurassic and Cretaceous dinosaur skeletons (between 72 and 161 million years old) will be auctioned on April 16 in Paris, the Drouot hotel announced on April 10, 2019. Estimated between 600,000 and 700,000 euros, an Ornitholeste, one of the most agile and ferocious carnivores, and an Othnielia, herbivorous dinosaur, discovered in Johnson County, Wyoming in the United States, will be proposed together in a fight scene. Another pair formed by a Crested Hypacrosa and its cub, discovered in Montana, are also in the catalog with a high estimate of 900,000 euros.
afp.com - KENZO TRIBOUILLARD