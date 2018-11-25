Le stade Monumental de Buenos Aires vide après l'annulation du match retour de la finale de la Copa Libertadores entre les équipes de football de River Plate et Boca Juniors en raison de violences
- Esseulé -
A supporter of River Plate sits on an empty stand at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, after the all-Argentine Copa Libertadores second leg final match against Boca Juniors was postponed on November 25, 2018.The second leg of the Copa Libertadores final has been postponed for the second time in as many days following an attack on the Boca Juniors team bus by River Plate fans, Conmebol said Sunday.
afp.com - ALEJANDRO PAGNI