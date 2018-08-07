Des personnes réfugiées sous une tente à Mataram, en Indonésie, après un séisme
- Evacués -
People sit underneath a tent at a makeshift evacuation centre set up on the compounds of a mosque in Mataram on West Nusa Tenggara province on August 7, 2018, two days after the area was struck by an earthquake.The shallow 6.9-magnitude quake killed at least 105 people and destroyed thousands of buildings in Lombok, just days after another deadly tremor surged through the holiday island and killed 17.
afp.com - SONNY TUMBELAKA