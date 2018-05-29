Info

A projection in a cell shows a depiction of a prisoner attempting an escape from Victoria Prison, a former colonial prison and police station colloquially known as Tai Kwun, or &quot;big station&quot;, on its opening day to the public in Hong Kong on May 29, 2018.The multi-million renovation project saw the overhaul of the complex built by the British between the mid-19th and 20th centuries which housed the city&#039;s first jail -- Victoria Prison -- as well as its central police station and court buildings.
29 mai 2018
Mise à jour 29.05.2018 à 15:00
Projection dans l'ancienne prison coloniale Victoria, à Hong Kong, ouverte au public depuis ce 29 mai 2018

Mise à jour 29.05.2018 à 15:00