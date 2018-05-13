Gay pride Ã Tirana, en Albanie, Ã l'occasion de la JournÃ©e internationale contre l'homophobie et la transphobie
An Albanian LGBT activist waves a rainbow flag as she attends Tirana Gay Pride to mark the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia (IDAHOT) on the main boulevard in Tirana on May 13, 2018.Only in recent years has the LGBT community in Albania emerged from marginalized and underground activities to hold public events and parades, although not entirely without causing controversy and prejudice in this small Balkan nation which until the collapse of the communist regime in 1990 penalized homosexuality.
afp.com - Gent SHKULLAKU