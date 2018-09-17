Inondations à Lumberton, en Caroline du Nord, après le passage de l'ouragan Florence
- Flottant -
Flooding is seen at a closed building on September 17, 2018 in Lumberton,North Carolina.Catastrophic floods raised the threat of landslides and dam failures across the southeastern United States on Monday, prolonging the agony caused by a killer hurricane that has left more than a dozen people dead and caused billions of dollars in damage. Downgraded to a tropical depression, Florence crept over South and North Carolina, dumping heavy rains on already flood-swollen river basins that authorities warned could bring more death and destruction.
afp.com - Alex EDELMAN