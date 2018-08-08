Des liasses de billets de 100 yuan à l'effigie de Mao dans une banque à Shanghai
- Fortune -
Bundles of 100 yuan (14.6 USD) notes are pictured at a bank in Shanghai on August 8, 2018.A rally in Asian markets stuttered on August 8, with early gains pared as the US-China trade row erodes investor confidence. But the yuan got some support after a news report said the Chinese central bank had emphasised the need for currency stability to the country's lenders as it looks to halt a slide in recent months.
afp.com - Johannes EISELE