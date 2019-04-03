Des fouilles sont menées sur les berges de la rivière Aulne à la recherche des restes de la famille Troadec, à Pont-de-Buis-les-Quimerch
- Fouilles -
Investigators make researches to find the skulls of Troadec family's four members on the edge of the river Aulne, near Hubert Caouissi's house, the man who has confessed to killing them with a crowbar, in Pont-de-Buis-les-Quimerch, western France, on April 3, 2019.During a reconstitution on March 12, 2019 at his home Hubert Caouissi showed an area that had not been searched as part of the investigation on the murder of the members of the Troadec family -- Pascal and Brigitte, both aged 49, their son Sebastien, 21, and his sister Charlotte, 18 --. The new investigation operations started on April 3, 2019.
afp.com - Fred TANNEAU