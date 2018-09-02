Dans un camp de réfugiés palestiniens près de Hébron, en Cisjordanie
- Fresque -
A Palestinian woman walks by a painting depicting Ernesto 'Che' Guevara at the United nations Relief and Works Agency's (UNRWA, UN agency for Palestinian refugees) Arroub Palestinian refugee camp near Hebron, in the West Bank, on September 2, 2018.The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has been a lifeline for millions of Palestinians since it was set up nearly 70 years ago. On August 31, the United States, by far the biggest contributor to the agency, announced it was halting its funding to the organisation, which it labelled "irredeemably flawed".
afp.com - HAZEM BADER