Grève générale à Srinagar, dans le Cachemire indien, à l'appel de séparatistes
- Grève -
A Kashmiri boy rides a bicycle down a street next to closed shops during a one-day strike in Srinagar on July 11, 2018. Kashmiri seperatists have called a one-day strike in protest over the recent deaths of civilians. Government forces shot dead one protester and injured more than 120 others in Indian-administered Kashmir on July 10, just days after three civilians were killed in similar demonstrations in the restive region.
afp.com - TAUSEEF MUSTAFA