Info

- Grève -

A Kashmiri boy rides a bicycle down a street next to closed shops during a one-day strike in Srinagar on July 11, 2018. Kashmiri seperatists have called a one-day strike in protest over the recent deaths of civilians. Government forces shot dead one protester and injured more than 120 others in Indian-administered Kashmir on July 10, just days after three civilians were killed in similar demonstrations in the restive region.
A Kashmiri boy rides a bicycle down a street next to closed shops during a one-day strike in Srinagar on July 11, 2018. Kashmiri seperatists have called a one-day strike in protest over the recent deaths of civilians. Government forces shot dead one protester and injured more than 120 others in Indian-administered Kashmir on July 10, just days after three civilians were killed in similar demonstrations in the restive region.
afp.com - TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
11 juil 2018
Mise à jour 11.07.2018 à 10:00
Par TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
AFP
© 2018 AFP
dans

Grève générale à Srinagar, dans le Cachemire indien, à l'appel de séparatistes

Par TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
AFP
© 2018 AFP
Mise à jour 11.07.2018 à 10:00