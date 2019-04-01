Des membres de Greenpeace protestent contre les fermes d'élevage animal, devant le Parlement européen, à Bruxelles
- Gros cochon -
Greenpeace activists display a giant inflated pig in a cage and banners to call on European Parliament members to vote against livestock factory farms during a protest in front of the European Parliament in Brussels on April 1, 2019.The activists staged the protest a day before the parliament's agriculture committee is set to vote on the Common Agriculture Policy and factory farms.
afp.com - EMMANUEL DUNAND