- Gros cochon

Greenpeace activists display a giant inflated pig in a cage and banners to call on European Parliament members to vote against livestock factory farms during a protest in front of the European Parliament in Brussels on April 1, 2019.The activists staged the protest a day before the parliament&#039;s agriculture committee is set to vote on the Common Agriculture Policy and factory farms.
01 avr 2019
Des membres de Greenpeace protestent contre les fermes d'élevage animal, devant le Parlement européen, à Bruxelles

